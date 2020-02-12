Manchester United fans react to potential Jadon Sancho signing

Manchester United fans got a little carried away with the recent news emerging on Jadon Sancho departing Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The talented Englishman leaving was previously unthinkable given his importance to the side as well as his almost guaranteed minutes.

However, Sancho has spoken of a desire to return to the Premier League someday and there have been reports of issues between himself and the German club.

The winter transfer window came and left with those at Dortmund insisting no one approached them for the former Manchester City man.

That could have been due to previous belief that he wouldn’t be sold but with this news emerging, United could be favourites to sign him and fans are loving the idea.

Rashford and Sancho after one Season with Poch pic.twitter.com/OinxoEJdG8 — Marc (@SpIashford) February 12, 2020

Ziyech to Chelsea = Sancho to United. pic.twitter.com/DoP84rRndP — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) February 12, 2020

Poch and Sancho the fun for rival fans is over — Pastor Fred (@PAST0RFRED) February 12, 2020

Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. I think that he should be an absolute priority signing if I am honest and the club should do everything they can to land his signature. Hopefully Marcus Rashford get in his ear too as they’re best mates!🔴#mufc pic.twitter.com/9fOtFvXt4d — W. H-F 🇾🇪 (@iamwesleyy) February 12, 2020

The right-wing has been a problem area for the Red Devils as there doesn’t seem to be any real naturals in their squad.

Daniel James and Mason Greenwood have filled in but the former is better at the opposite flank while the latter is a striker.

Fans have long called for a quality signing in that position but recognised the need to bring in someone more of the Bruno Fernandes ilk but ignoring the position in the summer would be a silly decision.