Corentin Tolisso still pursued by Man United after failed January move

Manchester United tried to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso in the January transfer window and may return for him in the summer, according to reports.

The Frenchman has not fared well at Bayern Munich since a cruciate knee ligament injury forced him to miss most of the 2018/19 season and is likely to be sold in the summer, according to Sport Bild.

In 2017/18 he was almost ever present in the Bayern side, scoring 10 goals and marking 7 assists in 40 appearances for the German side. But after just four games in 2018/19 he sustained the injury that would keep him out of the side for the rest of the season.

Tolisso was Bayern’s record signing when he joined them from Lyon in 2017 for €41.5 million (£35 million).

United were aware of the player’s increasing frustration this season at not being able to force his way back into the side on a regular basis and in January made their loan move for the 25-year-old, who can play both as a defensive midfielder and in a more advanced role.

But despite not being convinced by the player, Bayern coach Hans-Dieter Flick was concerned about leaving his squad light and blocked the move.

In a recent interview, Tolisso admitted to ‘having doubts’ about his future and Sport Bild believes the club ‘also has doubts’. ‘If his situation doesn’t change, he will be sold at the end of the season’, the outlet claims. Bayern are known to be keen admirers of Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz and would use the funds from the sale of the Frenchman to seal the signing of the German.

The Red Devils are reported to remain keen on Tolisso and could well return with a fresh bid – whether a loan deal or permanent transfer – in the summer.

