Jadon Sancho battle suddenly gets harder for Man United

Just when Manchester United fans started to believe that the club would have a clear run at Jadon Sancho this summer, an even bigger rival than Chelsea has emerged.

Yesterday we reported that the Blues’ verbal agreement with Ajax for the transfer of right winger Hakim Ziyech looked to have left United in the clear in terms of Sancho, who plays in the same position.

But our bubble was burst very quickly when late last night The Mail published a story claiming that Liverpool have rejoined the race for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Reports circulated in December that the Merseyside club had ruled itself out of a move for the Englishman due to the high transfer fee involved.

But now it seems that Jurgen Klopp has ruled himself back in.

Liverpool represent a stronger opponent than Chelsea in the transfer battle due to a number of factors. First, as the likely winners of the Premier League they can offer a more likely route to trophies both domestically and on the European stage.

Second, Klopp’s continuing good relationship with his former employers could provide him with inside knowledge and pulling power that could help in negotiations.

Third, it is a deal that the sponsors would push to make happen, with Sancho’s boot sponsor Nike also ready to provide Liverpool with a record kit contract.

And fourth, Sancho is known to be good friends with a number of players at Anfield, including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Sancho has scored an incredible 15 goals and registered 17 assists in 29 games across all competitions this season.

With Real Madrid and Barcelona also reportedly circling menacingly, the Red Devils fans will have to hope that the club’s track record in nurturing young talent, the guarantee of first team football and the generous pay packet it could make available will be enough to convince the young star that his future is at Old Trafford.

