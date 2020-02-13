The Glazers are oblivious to Man United’s problems: report

Manchester United’s owners the Glazer family are ‘oblivious’ to the fact that the club is failing, according to a new report in The Mail.

The article claims that it is the family’s ‘absentee status and neglect — an indifference to any suggestion that the club might need to change’ that is standing in the way of progress at Old Trafford.

Despite accusations of penny pinching, the club has registered a higher net spend in both the last five and last ten years than any other club in the world except Manchester City.

But there has been a sense of going backwards in that time, especially in the eight years since executive vice chairman Ed Woodward took over the running of the club from David Gill.

It is Woodward who has overseen the majority of that poor net spend. It is Woodward who has sacked three managers in his first six years and may be poised to sack a fourth. It is Woodward who has mismanaged contract negotiations and transfer dealings, not the Glazers.

The Mail points out that the one positive attribute with which the Essex-born man is credited by most fans – successfully developing the commercial side of the business – is actually down to another board member, Richard Arnold, who is the director responsible for ‘overseeing all commercial and operational aspects of the club’, according to The MEN.

The report also notes that ‘Woodward has presided over Old Trafford becoming an aged, careworn place, in desperate need of upgrade and renewal at a time when Arsenal’s and Tottenham’s arenas place them miles ahead.’

For the Glazer family’s part, ignorance is no excuse. And whilst they may be found not guilty in regard to transfer budget spending, their unwillingness or inability to bring Woodward to task for his incompetence is as The Mail says, in itself, unforgiveable. ‘The invisible brothers are nowhere to be seen as the team continue to struggle. Their neglect is RUINING the club’ says the headline. And few would disagree.

