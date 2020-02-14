James Maddison pushes for move to Manchester United

Manchester United fans may be spoilt for choices in midfield after the upcoming summer as James Maddison joining from Leicester City may be a reality according to reports.

The talented Englishman is said to have been a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s for a while now but after Bruno Fernandes joined, it was believed that wasn’t an option anymore.

The Sporting Lisbon star joined in January after much negotiations and United fans were absolutely thrilled with the transfer.

Maddison would definitely add quality to United and it’s likely he would still walk right into the midfield.

A trio of the former Norwich man, Paul Pogba and Fernandes would be a midfield that would certainly frighten opposition teams.

According to Manchester Evening News, Maddison wants to join the Red Devils with sources close to him claiming he would have been at Old Trafford years ago if it was up to him.

The Foxes have been trying to tie his future down for some time now as rumours over a potential transfer continue to intensify.

Leicester are believed to not be willing to sell which will certainly make any transfer difficult to happen.

Brendan Rodger’s men are also under no real pressure to sell in terms of financial weakness and so it’s likely United will have to overspend for a move to happen.