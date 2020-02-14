Manchester United loan star Dean Henderson chased by European giants

Manchester United face losing another academy prospect in the form of loan star Dean Henderson who has impressed in his time at Sheffield United.

The young Englishman has starred in his time at the Premier League and that has naturally garnered interest despite his desire to play for his boyhood club.

David de Gea has a stronghold on the goalkeeping position however and it’s difficult to imagine him losing his place anytime soon.

Henderson would love to feature for United but it’s clear that would only be the case as a first-choice goalkeeper as he cannot return to an understudy position.

Fans would love to see the talented academy product fight it out with De Gea but it’s a scenario that doesn’t seem too likely at the minute.

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are among the clubs chasing #mufc goalkeeper Dean Henderson. #muzone [ESPN] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 13, 2020

Both PSG and Chelsea could sell to Henderson in the means of guaranteeing him first-team minutes which is something United probably can’t do.

The Red Devils’ best chance of keeping hold of him is to probably let him go but include a buy-back clause for him in order to prepare for the days when De Gea’s talent declines.

It wouldn’t be too nice seeing Henderson star for other teams but it’s probably the best scenario for all parties.