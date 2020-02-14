Mino Raiola suggests Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United this summer

Super-agent Mino Raiola has stirred up the pot again by confirming Paul Pogba’s desire to return to Juventus ahead of a crucial summer for Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to hold onto the player he previously claimed he would like to build his team around so far but there’s a general feeling that won’t last for much longer.

United have failed to extend Pogba’s contract which ends in a year’s time though there is the option to extend it by a year if needed.

The longer negotiations over a new deal goes on the more the talented Frenchman’s value plummets and Solskjaer’s side probably panic.

It all seems as though it’s building up to a showdown in the summer and Raiola has gotten things started already by claiming a move to Italy could be on the cards.

Raiola: “Pogba to Juventus? Italy is like home for Paul. He’d like to come back to Juventus but we’ll see what will happen after the Euros. Pogba wants to play at the best level but he can’t escape by #mufc if they’re in a difficult situation.” #muzone — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 14, 2020

At least if the worst-case scenario happens and Pogba leaves then the Red Devils will have someone who can replace them already on board.

However, fans were hoping Bruno Fernandes’ arrival would add quality to the team’s midfield and not simply replace it as it would be a case of taking one step forward and two back which has been far too common this season.