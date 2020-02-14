Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denies dressing room problems after Fred interview
Home
First Team

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denies dressing room problems after Fred interview

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has denied Fred’s recent interview meant anything more than what was said.

The talented Brazilian seemed to suggest there were problems in the dressing room and called out his teammates to do more than they currently were.

Fans didn’t feel anything out of order was said but it certainly seemed strange the normally mild-mannered Fred was suddenly firing shots at everyone.

Solskjaer has clearly played down what was said and suggested it was all blown out of proportion.

In fairness, the interview was done in Fred’s native tongue and then translated into English by the press who may have made a mistake or two in the process.

It has been what Solskjaer has said all season long that he’s happy with the dressing room and insists everyone is doing their best.

The legendary Norwegian was sharper in his speech last season when he stated there were players in the squad who won’t be there when he succeeds.

Solskjaer hasn’t moved on enough players so there have been question marks over who he meant since the squad has largely been the same yet he’s suddenly happy.

Nonetheless, Fred isn’t the type of character to tell off his teammates publicly so perhaps it’s something in need of clearing up on his behalf.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus