Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Odion Ighalo plans for Chelsea
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed new signing Odion Ighalo will be involved with the first-team for the clash vs Chelsea, whether it’s just traveling down or making his debut.

The talented Nigerian joined on transfer deadline day on a loan transfer but it’s believed there’s an option to make it permanent should meet expectations.

Ighalo has been well received by United fans and there’s hope he can add the much-needed depth in attack that has been missing so far.

Marcus Rashford‘s injury has only increased that need and so there’s even more pressure on the former Watford man to deliver.

Solskjaer though seemed to refuse to confirm whether or not Ighalo will make his debut against the Blues on Monday night.

Ighalo, unfortunately, couldn’t join his teammates in Spain for the warm weather camp as Manchester United decided to exercise precaution following his arrival from China.

The powerful forward had to train separately to ensure he was at the top of his game as he bids to hit the ground running.

Throwing him right into the fire may not be the best idea should things go south but in truth, Ighalo presence up top would be a positive vs Chelsea.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

