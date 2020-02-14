Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Odion Ighalo plans for Chelsea

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed new signing Odion Ighalo will be involved with the first-team for the clash vs Chelsea, whether it’s just traveling down or making his debut.

The talented Nigerian joined on transfer deadline day on a loan transfer but it’s believed there’s an option to make it permanent should meet expectations.

Ighalo has been well received by United fans and there’s hope he can add the much-needed depth in attack that has been missing so far.

Marcus Rashford‘s injury has only increased that need and so there’s even more pressure on the former Watford man to deliver.

Solskjaer though seemed to refuse to confirm whether or not Ighalo will make his debut against the Blues on Monday night.

Solskjær on Ighalo: "I never said he was going to be ready to play on Monday. He’ll be involved with us and he will travel down with us. Now he’s out of that two week period, precaution and just a precaution we made and let’s see if he’s involved or not." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) February 14, 2020

Ighalo, unfortunately, couldn’t join his teammates in Spain for the warm weather camp as Manchester United decided to exercise precaution following his arrival from China.

The powerful forward had to train separately to ensure he was at the top of his game as he bids to hit the ground running.

Throwing him right into the fire may not be the best idea should things go south but in truth, Ighalo presence up top would be a positive vs Chelsea.