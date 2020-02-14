Ole Gunnar Solskjaer states no injury returns ahead of Chelsea
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed there won’t be any fresh faces ready for the upcoming crucial clash vs Chelsea.

The legendary Norwegian previously seemed to suggest a few of his injured stars would be returning after the winter break but that appears to have changed.

The likes of Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe, and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have had to recover from long-term injuries but there was a general feeling they would be fit for the Chelsea match.

After all, all three traveled with the first-team squad to Spain for the warm weather training camp but it seems they still need more minutes under their belts before featuring.

Perhaps Solskjaer is being extra cautious in the hopes his players don’t pick up quick knocks that will rule them out for longer.

After all, Paul Pogba was rushed back from his injury earlier on in the season and he has now hardly featured this season because of the knock picked up after.

Solskjaer has also previously suggested certain players weren’t available before playing them nonetheless in a bid to confuse opposition teams into not knowing who will feature.

However, the Chelsea match is probably too big of an occasion to play any unfit players in as it will likely be too intense.

