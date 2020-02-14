Tahith Chong to Inter Milan takes a step closer to reality

Manchester United face the prospect of losing young starlet Tahith Chong for free in what is a Deja Vu of the Paul Pogba scenario that happened years ago.

The talented Frenchman was allowed to leave Old Trafford for free after his desire for first-team football wasn’t met and Juventus happily took him on board.

In Italy, Pogba developed into the superstar he is today and United were the ones to sign him back for a then world-record fee.

Fans fear the same could happen with Chong although there is a general agreement that he isn’t ready for first-team football just yet.

The young Dutchman has failed to impress enough on the odd occasion he’s made an appearance and so it’s somewhat understandable why they are reluctant to hand him more minutes.

Inter are still working and confident to sign Tahith Chong as ‘free agent’. Talks on. 🔴 #MUFC #Inter #ManUnited https://t.co/0wDcwBHwQr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2020

Angel Gomes is another that is in a similar contract standoff with Manchester United though there are those who believe he actually deserves to appear more.

Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira have been woeful this season and so many felt the young academy star should’ve started in their place.

Eventually United signed Bruno Fernandes but it was only after months of torture as supporters witnessed sub-par performance after sub-par performance.