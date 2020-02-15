Dimitar Berbatov calls for Jadon Sancho signing ahead of crucial summer
Dimitar Berbatov calls for Jadon Sancho signing ahead of crucial summer

Manchester United great Dimitar Berbatov has called for his former side to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho as the rumours continue to grow more intensely.

The sensational Englishman is believed to be on the market this summer which has sparked a race for his signature.

Chelsea and United are said to be the frontrunners but the former’s recent confirmation of signing Hakim Ziyech has given the latter hope of a free shot at Sancho.

The Blues could still make more sales then attempt to sign the young winger but it’s likely the person to win his signature would have to have qualified for next season’s edition of the Champions League.

Berbatov has played with some of the Red Devils’ best players and it’s clear he sees something similar in Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has long had his eye on Sancho and fans believe he would be the perfect addition for the right-wing position.

None of Manchester United’s current players are true right-wingers with Daniel James operating better on the left and Mason Greenwood being a natural striker.

Despite Sancho’s rumoured availability, it’s likely Dortmund still won’t sell for cheap and so Solskjaer will have to break the bank for him.

