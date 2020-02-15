Man United ‘furious’ as agent dictates Paul Pogba exit timetable

Manchester United chiefs are reportedly fuming about superagent Mino Raiola’s latest comments about Paul Pogba’s future.

Raiola has yet again been talking about the player’s potential move back to Juventus this summer.

As reported here yesterday, the mogul has spoken to the Italian media, saying ‘Italy is like home for Paul. He’d like to come back to Juventus but we’ll see what will happen after the Euros. Pogba wants to play at the best level but he can’t escape #mufc if they’re in a difficult situation.’

He added ‘We’ll see at the end of the season if he ought to remain or not … I talk to Juventus and their vice-chairman Pavel Nedved about many things, including about Pogba and other players, as is only right for a big club… Along with Juventus, there are other clubs in for Paul, but right now he is with Manchester United.’

According to The Mirror, ‘United bosses are furious with the controversial agent for again stirring transfer talk … although dismayed, United last night declined to comment.’

As The MEN’s Charlotte Duncker points out, ‘[the] most concerning part of Raiola’s comments on Pogba’s future yesterday was that he said a decision would be made after the Euro’s. #MUFC can’t afford to let it drag on that long’. Raiola appears to be hoping that Pogba’s value will increase after a strong performance at the Euros, but starting a bidding war after the 12th July would only benefit Raiola and Pogba and would result in another frustrating summer of transfer wranglings for United.

If there’s one thing we know about Ed Woodward and Matt Judge, it’s that they are not the fastest when it comes to transfer negotiations. And if Pogba is set to leave, it would be business far better concluded before Euro 2020 in order to give the duo the rest of the summer to concentrate on the three or four players that the Red Devils need to sign in order be able to mount a serious top four challenge next season.

