Manchester United struggle to dominate vs top six sides
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to get his tactics and team selection spot on against Chelsea as it’s too big a match to fail to win.

A draw may save face but in truth, all three points are needed if there is to be any hope of getting into a top-four spot.

Solskjaer has done decently against top-six opposition, grabbing a few good wins but also a loss or two that were ultimately disappointing.

The one theme consistent in the majority of those matches was United’s failure to hold onto possession well enough as they often played on the counter-attack.

Even against weaker opposition, Solskjaer’s men may dominate possession but fail to be dangerous with it.

Chelsea’s weaknesses in transition were perfectly exploited by the Red Devils when they came to Old Trafford on the first match of the season, winning 4-0 in devastating style.

Solskjaer must attempt to exploit the same weaknesses once again if there’s any hope for a win and there can no longer be any excuses of fatigue following the winter break.

With Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo now a part of the squad, Manchester United should be able to hold onto possession against better quality opposition.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

