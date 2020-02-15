Mason Greenwood reveals which is his stronger foot

Mason Greenwood has opened up on life at Old Trafford in a candid interview with MUTV.

The 18-year-old has had an amazing breakthrough season with the Red Devils, scoring 10 goals and registering 4 assists in 32 games – and having started just 14 of those 32.

“I’m nowhere near where I want to be yet, so I’m going to carry on working hard.” Greenwood said. “It’s mindblowing really, just being here, being in the Man United first team dressing room and stepping out at Old Trafford, it’s amazing.”

The Bradford-born player is happy with his goal tally so far but is hungry for more. “If someone had said to me at the start of the season I’d score ten goals for Man United in my first season, I’d have taken it straight away but I’ve done that now so I want more really” he told MUTV presenter Mark Sullivan.

The interview took place at United’s Carrington training complex, a place that continues to inspire the young star. “Opening those doors and seeing those players on the walls [former academy graduates such as Ryan Giggs] it’s like, I want to be on there one day.”

And in what areas does Greenwood think he needs to improve? “I’d say headed goals really, because I only scored a few in the youth team, I scored about 3 or 4, and I haven’t scored in the first team so it’d be nice to get one this season…If I work on my heading that’s probably worth 2 or 3 extra goals a season.”

Greenwood is famously two footed, but he confessed in the interview that his left is slightly stronger than his right. “I do slightly favour the left, for the one when I just touch it then it goes across my body, I like that one a lot, but if it comes on my right, I’ll use my right as well.”

So why does he take penalties with his right? [When] I was 13 or 14 maybe … I played against City and I used to take them with my left all the time. It was an important game and I missed it and so I just remember telling myself I’m going to take them with my right from now on.”

When asked about whether his age limits opportunities, the teenage prodigy made it clear that he was not going to let it hold him back. “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. If someone’s in your way you have to push them out of your way to get there.”

And Mason Greenwood has already shown he knows how to make that happen.

