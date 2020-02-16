Manchester United fans react to Jack Grealish’s performance vs Tottenham

Manchester United fans couldn’t help but weigh in on Jack Grealish’s brilliant performance for Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur.

The talented Englishman captained his side for the fixture and was well up for the responsibilities that come with the armband.

Grealish was central to much of Villa’s positive play who only just lost out to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham 3-2.

In truth, had they defended better, it’s likely the versatile midfielder’s talent would’ve won the match for them but unfortunately, they were fragile at the back.

Grealish has been heavily linked with a move to United and based on his performance this evening, it’s difficult to see why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wouldn’t be interested.

Jack Grealish is a special player. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 16, 2020

Jack Grealish is such a silky smooth baller, he's literally ripping apart Tottenham's defence. Would love to see him at Manchester United. — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) February 16, 2020

Jack Grealish is unbelievable. Man Utd's newfound fetish for British players might payoff if it gets us this baller — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) February 16, 2020

Jack Grealish is so good, man. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) February 16, 2020

Jack Grealish’s ability to drift wide could be invaluable to Marcus Rashford’s inside game. His range of play from deep ball driver to elite second striker is incredible. — ً (@utdrobbo) February 16, 2020

Grealish is built for the Theatre of no screens! 🔴⚪️⚫️ #MUFC — Rants (@rantsnbants) February 16, 2020

With Paul Pogba’s future very much up in the air, the Red Devils may be tempted to finally sell and bring in Grealish instead.

In fact, some reports claimed the dazzling Frenchman would be replaced by two signings in the shape of the Villa man and James Maddison.

Either way, if Pogba does end up remaining beyond the summer, Grealish’s versatility would still mean there’s plenty of room for him to operate in.

It’s unlikely he would struggle for minutes in a Manchester United side desperate for some quality.