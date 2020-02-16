Manchester United target Jack Grealish stars vs Tottenham Hotspurs

Manchester United scouts may have been watching Aston Villa’s clash with Tottenham Hotspurs closely after the club’s reported target Jack Grealish starred.

The talented Englishman put in a true captain’s performance that is likely to add millions to his value.

Grealish emerged as a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s probably the moment he scored against United back at Old Trafford.

The versatile midfielder has been linked with a move for quite some time but never so strongly since that sensational goal.

The Red Devils are believed to have since stepped up their efforts in Grealish and it appears a summer move may be on the cards.

Jack Grealish vs Tottenham: 68 touches 28/37 passes completed (76%) — 12/20 attacking third — 10/12 forward passes 8/12 ground duels won (75%) 6/6 long passes completed (100%) 6 times fouled 5 chances created — 2 big chances — 1 assist A sublime performance from the captain. pic.twitter.com/VOfa660Nl7 — UtdArena. (@utdarena) February 16, 2020

Manchester United would certainly benefit from having Grealish on board and it’s not difficult to imagine the positions he could potentially take up.

With rumours surfacing of Paul Pogba’s potential departure this summer and Solskjaer lacking options on the flanks, there’s plenty of room for the Villa man.

Grealish’s performances this season have gotten him plenty of deserved praise and it’s likely he will feature for his country in the Euros this summer.

If his form continues it will definitely complicate any potential deal United might’ve had in mind ahead of what is a crucial summer for them.