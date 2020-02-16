Picture: Odion Ighalo arrives at Manchester United training ground

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see new signing Odion Ighalo join his teammates at the club’s training ground ahead of a crucial clash with Chelsea.

The talented Nigerian couldn’t be a part of the warm weather training camp in Spain which was a blow to his chances of featuring on Monday night.

Ighalo needed to train alongside his teammates to get his fitness levels back up and not just to adjust to his new surroundings.

There were question marks over whether he would be involved in the squad at all for the match against the Blues and it now seems he will be.

Ighalo was protected from his teammates as a precaution as his arrival from China meant he was at risk of the Coronavirus.

Photo: Ighalo arriving at Carrington today for the first time #mulive [mail] pic.twitter.com/WsVf1xeLRA — utdreport (@utdreport) February 16, 2020

In truth, United need Ighalo to hit the ground running and it could be argued he should start right away.

After all, before the winter break, Anthony Martial was putting in the kind of performances that warranted being dropped as he was running on fumes.

Perhaps the Frenchman has recovered with the recent rest but it would probably make more sense to start Ighalo instead just in case.

There’s potential for both to start in truth as Martial could feature on the left-hand side despite not playing there for a while.