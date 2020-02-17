Brandon Williams performance vs Chelsea shows proof of breakthrough season

Manchester United fans may have had a lot of praise for their team and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the win vs Chelsea but what perhaps went under the radar is Brandon Williams and what he represents.

The young Englishman is enjoying what is essentially his breakthrough season as he continues to feature in the majority of his side’s matches.

The more the campaign goes on the harder it has been for Solskjaer to ignore Williams and it has even reached the stage where he’s forced to play the youngster and Luke Shaw together.

While some criticism for the legendary Norwegian has been fair, some has been over the top as well with some insisting he isn’t playing academy products enough.

However, Williams is evidence to the contrary and Solskjaer has played those who excel whenever they’re handed minutes.

Brandon Williams has played more Premier League minutes this season (686) than Phil Foden has played in his career (634). Faith. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/jRkLICEg8z — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 17, 2020

Phil Foden’s minutes total is after Pep Guardiola has promised him continuously for a while now that he will get the match time he will like at Manchester City.

Of course, the Citizens have a stronger squad in comparison but Williams has been outstanding in his own right and fully deserving of the appearances he’s made.

Shaw was believed to have had a monopoly on the left-back position for quite some time now, with the player himself admitting he’s hardly had any competition.