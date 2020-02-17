Fred proves central to Manchester United’s victory vs Chelsea

Manchester United ran out 2-0 victors vs Chelsea in what was a crucial clash for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he had Fred to thank for much of it.

The talented Brazilian didn’t get a goal or an assist for his efforts but his quality in midfield shone through either way.

Fred’s presence in midfield continues to grow with each passing match and it’s thanks to his performances that United haven’t missed Paul Pogba as much as they could’ve.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man took his time to settle in at Old Trafford but now that he has, he is beginning to repay the, previously thought of, high bill.

With Fred and Bruno Fernandes outshining their opponents, it seems the Red Devils just have one missing piece left to complete their midfield.

Fred vs Chelsea: 83 touches 46/56 passes completed (82%) — 20/29 forward passes (69%) 14 recoveries 6/11 duels won (55%) 2/3 tackles won (67%) 2 interceptions He has had dominant performances in multiple big games this season regardless of opposition. pic.twitter.com/qIRVf0lAsc — UtdArena. (@utdarena) February 17, 2020

The statistics speak for themselves, Fred wasn’t just getting his defensive work in but was also helping Manchester United spring their attacks.

His widespread stats show just how hard he works and how much of the field he manages to cover regardless of the opponent.

His high number of touches also shows just how important he is to United now and it’s a credit to him that he’s managed to turn around fan opinion.