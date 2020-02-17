Man United do double over Chelsea as centre backs shine
Man United do double over Chelsea as centre backs shine

Manchester United registered their first league double over Chelsea since 1987/88 after beating the Blues 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

It was the Red Devils’ fourth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions:

Tranmere 0-6 Man United

Man City 0-1 Man United

Wolves 0-0 Man United

Chelsea 0-2 Man United

Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire were a major reason for tonight’s success. Bailly won 100% aerial battles, had 85% pass accuracy, six ball recoveries and three blocks.

Maguire had 58 touches, completed 31 passes, made nine clearances, eight recoveries and five interceptions, won six duels and scored a cracking headed goal.

If Bailly can stay fit, the Red Devils suddenly look like they have a world class defence.

