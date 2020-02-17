Man United do double over Chelsea as centre backs shine

Manchester United registered their first league double over Chelsea since 1987/88 after beating the Blues 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

It was the Red Devils’ fourth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions:

Tranmere 0-6 Man United

Man City 0-1 Man United

Wolves 0-0 Man United

Chelsea 0-2 Man United

Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in 4 consecutive games in all competitions: 0 conceded vs. Tranmere 0 conceded vs. Man City 0 conceded vs. Wolves 0 conceded vs. Chelsea Solid. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/WLXZysKkqS — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 17, 2020

Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire were a major reason for tonight’s success. Bailly won 100% aerial battles, had 85% pass accuracy, six ball recoveries and three blocks.

Eric Bailly’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 100% aerials won 85% pass accuracy 6 ball recoveries 3 blocks 3 points & a clean sheet on his return. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AL0OoLbHSs — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 17, 2020

Maguire had 58 touches, completed 31 passes, made nine clearances, eight recoveries and five interceptions, won six duels and scored a cracking headed goal.

Harry Maguire vs Chelsea: 58 touches 31 passes completed 9 clearances – most in the game 8 recoveries 6 duels won 5 interceptions 1 goal It was a captain's performance from him. His form has improved a lot in recent weeks! pic.twitter.com/PuROSgrFak — UtdArena. (@utdarena) February 17, 2020

If Bailly can stay fit, the Red Devils suddenly look like they have a world class defence.

