Manchester United fans excited by Bruno Fernandes’ performance vs Chelsea
Manchester United fans couldn’t help but lavish praise on new signing Bruno Fernandes after his effortless performance vs Chelsea.

The talented Portuguese secured his transfer late in January after long negotiations with Sporting Lisbon proved fruitful.

Supporters were already excited by what Fernandes can bring to the table but his performance vs Chelsea was not really expected.

The sensational midfielder has a superb knack of popping up in the right areas at all times and it’s thanks to his corner that United wrapped up the win against the Blues.

Until that point, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were always at risk of conceding in a match they couldn’t afford to not run away with all three points.

While Fernandes’ set-piece play was admirable it was more his combination of several quality little pieces of play that made his performance so strong.

He didn’t beat five Chelsea players at once or put in outrageous passes but whenever a teammate needed him, he was there.

Fernandes’ ability to run tirelessly is also a massive attribute, particularly since Solskjaer wants to play in a high intense system.

The legendary Norwegian may save his job just yet and signing the former Sporting man already seems to be paying off.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

