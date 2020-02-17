Manchester United fans excited by Bruno Fernandes’ performance vs Chelsea

Manchester United fans couldn’t help but lavish praise on new signing Bruno Fernandes after his effortless performance vs Chelsea.

The talented Portuguese secured his transfer late in January after long negotiations with Sporting Lisbon proved fruitful.

Supporters were already excited by what Fernandes can bring to the table but his performance vs Chelsea was not really expected.

The sensational midfielder has a superb knack of popping up in the right areas at all times and it’s thanks to his corner that United wrapped up the win against the Blues.

Until that point, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were always at risk of conceding in a match they couldn’t afford to not run away with all three points.

Fernandes is only going to get better when Rashford returns. Looking so sharp already and only been two games. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 17, 2020

This was Fernandes’ first big game in England. He has never played in this sort of intensity before and he did a good job. He was tidy at times and progressive on the ball. He will only get better the more he acclimatises to the Premier League. https://t.co/O7I3xCg2BL — UtdArena. (@utdarena) February 17, 2020

Bruno Fernandes with such a classy performance. Looked so tidy all game and was phenomenal on the ball. Passing range is superb and his set pieces are great. Two pieces of the midfield puzzle are solved with Bruno and Fred. Just need the final piece now with Pogba likely leaving. — TR (@TacticalRole) February 17, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is doing so many of those things Man United fans had hoped Paul Pogba would do (consistently) when their team attacks. Effortless, yet at times seemingly ingenious (when considering what they'd been used to recently). — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) February 17, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is so fucking good at set-pieces. Just hit the post a few moments ago from a free-kick then assists Maguire from a corner. You love to see it. — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) February 17, 2020

While Fernandes’ set-piece play was admirable it was more his combination of several quality little pieces of play that made his performance so strong.

He didn’t beat five Chelsea players at once or put in outrageous passes but whenever a teammate needed him, he was there.

Fernandes’ ability to run tirelessly is also a massive attribute, particularly since Solskjaer wants to play in a high intense system.

The legendary Norwegian may save his job just yet and signing the former Sporting man already seems to be paying off.

