Player ratings: Chelsea 0-2 Man United – Brilliant Reds beat the Blues

David de Gea 6 – Had strangely little to do.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Worked hard down the right and got a deserved assist for United’s first.

Eric Bailly 8 – Despite a couple of errors, Bailly was magnificent. A far more convincing partner for Maguire than Lindelof and a world class defender on his day.

Harry Maguire 7 – A good but flawed performance from Slabhead. Made errors leading up to both of Chelsea’s disallowed goals, and should marry whoever was on VAR duty.

Luke Shaw 7 – Getting used to the centre back role and made some positive runs.

Brandon Williams 6 – Not one of Brandon’s better performances. Doesn’t look as comfortable in the wing back role as he does at left back.

Nemanja Matic 8 – A shadow of his former self but his intelligence and positional sense was invaluable for the Reds tonight.

Fred 8 – Another excellent performance from Fred, who is fast becoming a candidate for Player of the Season.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Was fantastic on set pieces and unlucky not to score with a wicked free kick. Great performance but there’s clearly more to come from the Portuguese international.

Daniel James 5 – Not convincing as a striker and right now is looking more like a squad player than a starter.

Anthony Martial 7 – A great headed goal but otherwise lacklustre performance from the Frenchman.

Substitutes

Andreas Pereira 6 – Was not able to affect the course of the game

Odion Ighalo 6 – Should have scored with his first contribution.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Didn’t have enough time to affect the game.