Manchester United and Paul Pogba set for summer showdown

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly expecting to depart the club this summer as rumours over his future continue to grow.

Fans are growing tired of the talk surrounding the former Juventus man and there are hopes it will end one way or the other.

Pogba’s talent is obvious but the problems surrounding him begin to raise questions over whether or not it’s all worth it.

United are believed to be preparing for his departure, targetting James Maddison and Jack Grealish as the replacements for him despite their determination to not sell, or so they say publicly at least.

Pogba isn’t helped by the lack of obvious suitors with most of the rich or major clubs not necessarily having the cash or room to sign him.

Pogba expects to leave #mufc this summer, but the club are determined to not sell him for a cut-price fee #mulive [espn] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 18, 2020

Manchester United’s asking price for Pogba is obviously and rightfully high and that certainly dents the chances of him leaving.

Whether the player himself wants to remain or not remains to be seen but the actions of his agent, Mino Raiola, suggest that he hopes to depart.

Pogba’s future probably hinges most on United’s ability to qualify for the Champions League or not and so talk will likely continue until that situation is cleared up.