Nemanja Matic explains Manchester United’s second goal vs Chelsea

Manchester United star Nemanja Matic has revealed his pleasure at beating Chelsea after the hard work that was done during the winter break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men ran out 2-0 victors at Stamford Bridge despite not necessarily dominating the fixture.

In truth, it wasn’t a pretty match but all that mattered to United was getting all three points in what was such an obviously crucial clash.

Matic featured from the start and impressed, though he was outshined by his midfield teammates Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

United scored thanks to two brilliant crosses with one of them coming from a corner and the experienced Serb has revealed the latter was actually planned.

Matic: "I’m happy because we worked a lot on that [corners] in the last few days. It’s a strength for the future, now that we can count on goals from headers. I’m happy with the team performance and we have to continue like this." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 18, 2020

Set-pieces are definitely a part of the game the Red Devils had to work on as they rarely would score from them and would actually concede plenty.

This is despite signing Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka though it would be unfair not to also mention how much they’ve shored up the defence since their arrivals.

In fact, the former was the one who scored the second of the game and it was a reminder of his improvement in form of late.

Fans would’ve rightfully said in the past that Maguire’s best hasn’t been seen yet but his good form lately is a sign of things to come.