Video: Eric Bailly puts in crazy match saving tackle vs Chelsea

Manchester United fans had plenty to celebrate about after their 2-0 win over Chelsea on Monday night with several players standing out in their performances.

Eric Bailly was one of those players and it could even be argued he was the most impressive simply given due to it being his first match since his return from injury.

The brave Ivorian was thrown into the deep end and it’s safe to say he didn’t sink but swam gloriously as he kept the Blues at bay.

United were defensively solid against Frank Lampard’s men and much of that had to do with Bailly who had a knack of showing up at the right place and right time.

There were some instances of outrageous skill but in terms of pure defensive quality, the video below of Bailly probably stands out, especially since it was during a crucial period of the match.

Incredible Last ditch tackle from Eric Bailly. @ericbailly24 My CB 💪🏿🔴 pic.twitter.com/xTGJmAtAAR — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 18, 2020

It was a tackle reminiscent of the sort Rio Ferdinand would do on a regular basis as he would cover the normally more aggressive Nemanja Vidic.

Either way, Bailly is a player of his own right and if he produces similar performances as he did against Chelsea, Victor Lindelof won’t stand a chance of getting back into the first-team.