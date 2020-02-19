Gary Neville calls for Manchester United to end relationship with Mino Raiola

Manchester United great Gary Neville has predicted Paul Pogba will leave this summer as he pleads with his former side to end all relationships with Mino Raiola.

The talented Frenchman’s future is very much up in the air of late and not helping matters is his outspoken agent.

Raiola famously clashed with Sir Alex Ferguson which resulted in Pogba departing to Juventus for free in the first place.

The legendary Scotsman had admitted publicly of his inability to get along with the agent and it seems history is repeating itself.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Raiola have been exchanging words indirectly through the media and United fans themselves are getting sick of it all.

According to Sports Mole, Neville said: “It will end in Pogba leaving Manchester United. What the club need to do is make a stance on that agent. He has messed them around for years with Pogba and others.

“Why they allow themselves to be played I will never know. He is a serious thorn in the side for them.

“United should stand strong and not do business with him and tell players if they are represented by him we won’t do deals with you.”

Many feel if Pogba has even the slightest desire to leave United then it should happen, even if it is just to end the media circus currently surrounding the club.

Solskjaer is consistently being asked about the World Cup winner’s future or the words of his agent and it’s something that’s growing increasingly annoying incredibly fast.

For all his talent, there are those who feel Pogba simply isn’t worth all the trouble and he’s better off being moved on.