Manchester United defensively superb even before Chelsea win
Home
First Team

Manchester United defensively superb even before Chelsea win

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take great pride in his side’s defensive ability of late, particularly given the criticism lobbed at him.

The legendary Norwegian is currently under pressure, though a win against Chelsea helped relieve some of it, as his side continue to chase an elusive top-four spot.

United fans are almost demanding a qualification to next season’s edition of the Champions League and so anything short of it can really raise question marks over his position at the club.

Solskjaer though will feel he’s being harshly criticised and that he has improved the team, particularly defensively.

That was undeniably on show as the Red Devils beat Chelsea 2-0 with Frank Lampard’s men hardly having a noteworthy chance.

To keep clean-sheets or defend admirably is one thing but to limit your opponents on average to the shot count mentioned above is remarkable.

It indicates a clear, solid shape to the team and a defensive system that can be built on in terms of attacking prowess.

Two of Solskjaer’s summer signings were defensive ones but this January he focused on the attack in Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo as he clearly attempts to gel the two aspects together.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus