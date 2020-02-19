Manchester United defensively superb even before Chelsea win

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take great pride in his side’s defensive ability of late, particularly given the criticism lobbed at him.

The legendary Norwegian is currently under pressure, though a win against Chelsea helped relieve some of it, as his side continue to chase an elusive top-four spot.

United fans are almost demanding a qualification to next season’s edition of the Champions League and so anything short of it can really raise question marks over his position at the club.

Solskjaer though will feel he’s being harshly criticised and that he has improved the team, particularly defensively.

That was undeniably on show as the Red Devils beat Chelsea 2-0 with Frank Lampard’s men hardly having a noteworthy chance.

Manchester United have kept seven clean sheets in their last 10 games in all competitions, including three against Wolves and one each against Manchester City and Chelsea. In that time opponents have averaged just 3.2 shots on target per game! pic.twitter.com/KNwCBDJDwj — UtdArena. (@utdarena) February 18, 2020

To keep clean-sheets or defend admirably is one thing but to limit your opponents on average to the shot count mentioned above is remarkable.

It indicates a clear, solid shape to the team and a defensive system that can be built on in terms of attacking prowess.

Two of Solskjaer’s summer signings were defensive ones but this January he focused on the attack in Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo as he clearly attempts to gel the two aspects together.