Manchester United prioritise summer transfer for Jack Grealish

Manchester United are reportedly targetting Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees him as the priority signing.

The talented Englishman is in red hot form of late which has intensified rumours over a potential move to Old Trafford.

Some initial reports had even claimed that United see Grealish as a replacement for the potentially outgoing Paul Pogba.

However, Villa are unlikely to do any deal for cheap, particularly with the sort of money in the Premier League nowadays so a transfer could be complicated.

This is despite Grealish’s reported desire to play for the Red Devils but there is one factor that could help move matters along.

Well-placed sources say Jack Grealish is Solskjær's number one target this summer. He could cost £80m+ if Aston Villa avoid relegation [the athletic]

Should Villa get relegated it’s likely that price tag will probably drop to half of what it currently is.

That should certainly smooth things over and Grealish will obviously want to remain in the Premier League so it increases the chances of a transfer happening.

The Villa captain would add quality to Manchester United’s midfield and his versatility would prove to be invaluable in an injury-prone squad.

Grealish may just be the last missing piece of Solskjaer’s midfield puzzle and could go a long way in their quest to challenge for honours again.