Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not optimistic over Paul Pogba return
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaaer has confirmed Paul Pogba wasn’t a part of the training session that took place ahead of their clash with Club Brugge.

The legendary Norwegian’s men take on their Belgian opponents in the Europa League tomorrow night and they will be hoping to win comfortably to avoid a nervy second leg.

United’s qualification for the Champions League could very much hinge on their progress in the Europa League given their struggles in the Premier League.

Should they fail to get into the top four spots, winning the Europa League would mean qualification to Europe’s elite competition.

Given Pogba’s future is up in the air, confirming qualification to the Champions League could certainly help smooth matters over.

Not anywhere near being fit and available for the first-team is a far cry from what Solskjaer had initially said about Pogba’s recovery.

The Frenchman has been continuously pushed back from returning to the team and the latest date before it was changed was that he would be back after the winter break.

It’s starting to feel as though Solskjaer will continue to rule him out until he is moved on in the summer as it’s increasingly looking likely that will happen.

