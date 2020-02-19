Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggests Odion Ighalo could start vs Club Brugge

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has teased fans with Odion Ighalo’s potential first start coming up against Club Brugge.

The talented Nigerian only made a substitute appearance vs Chelsea on Monday night but he could be in line for more minutes in the Europa League tomorrow evening.

Fans are obviously excited to see their new signing in action properly and Ighalo himself must be raring to go.

He only had a few touches vs the Blues and so it wasn’t enough to judge him on what he could bring to the team.

Ighalo is at Old Trafford on a loan spell so there aren’t huge expectations on him but it will be interesting to see him play nonetheless.

Solskjær: "I won’t tell the team [against Brugge] today but we will have to rotate with all the games coming up and he’s [Ighalo] one that could start, we’ve not 100% decided yet." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) February 19, 2020

Solskjaer has always kept his team selections close to his chest so there’s no surprise that he hasn’t revealed everything just yet.

However, it would be surprising to not see Ighalo start given he was brought in to provide cover for United’s attacking options.

It’s important to keep Anthony Martial fresh as before the winter break he really was running on fumes.

With Ighalo dying to start, it seems a win-win situation to play him despite some other concerns in terms of the importance of the fixture.