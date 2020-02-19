Potential XI: Club Brugge vs Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should consider ringing the changes in the Europa League clash vs Club Brugge.

As important as it is to win the fixture, it’s arguably more important to keep the squad fit and fresh for the rest of the season.

United’s squad are clearly not up to standards of Solskjaer’s intense tactics and that often means performances burn out quite quickly.

It’s one of the main causes for their inconsistent season so far and so changes should be made to prevent that from happening rather than waiting until it happens and then reacting.

It’s also a chance for Solskjaer to see how his ‘backup’ squad react to the added quality in terms of the transfers made during the January window.

Sergio Romero should be handed a start to provide competition for David de Gea if nothing else and he has proven in the past to be a safe pair of hands.

Eric Bailly has only just returned from injury so as good as he did against Chelsea, it’s best he’s rested and Lindelof takes over.

Diogo Dalot will do the same for Aaron Wan-Bissaka while Brandon Williams’ young age means he should be protected in terms of how many appearances he makes so he doesn’t burn out.

Fred is another who should be saved for the clash vs Watford while unfortunately there’s no one to cover for Nemanja Matic.

Andreas Pereira hardly inspires in central midfield but he’s currently the only option for cover at the moment and so he features.

Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James have a lot to prove while it gives a chance for Bruno Fernandes to get a mid-week rest too.

Anthony Martial was running on fumes before the winter break so he must be saved from falling into the ‘red zone’ again and fans are excited to see Odion Ighalo feature anyways.