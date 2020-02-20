Anthony Martial sacrificed as Man United held to draw in Belgium
Manchester United’s lacklustre draw against lowly Club Brugge was lit up by the performance of one player – Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has come in for a lot of stick from fans lately but after his superb headed goal against Chelsea on Sunday, he put in another man-of-the-match performance in Belgium.

Martial’s goal was exquisite and he was unlucky not to add a second after a long range curler hit the post.

Despite the previous dip in form, Martial now has 20 goals and assists in 28 games this season.

United fans have waited a long time to see the 24-year-old at his best and it was frustrating to see him pulled off when the Reds needed a winner.

On the one hand, it is understandable that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to rest Martial for Sunday’s important home game against Watford, but by leaving him on the pitch the tie could have been buried, allowing several first team starters to be rested in the second leg.

But now Solskjaer will have to field a strong side again when Brugge visit Old Trafford a week today, just three days before a harder Premier League tie against Everton at Goodison Park.

