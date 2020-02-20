Manchester United fans angry over Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira performances

Manchester United fans were thoroughly displeased with Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard‘s performance vs Club Brugge in the Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rotated his men in an effort to rest them ahead of a crucial clash against Watford but unfortunately, the decision backfired.

United drew 1-1 in the round of 32 first-leg tie and barely got anything out of the match after a disappointing performance all round.

Pereira and Lingard were on in order to rest the likes of Fred and Bruno Fernandes but the latter two had to come on to help secure a win.

Unfortunately, despite the team playing better, they couldn’t do so and now the Red Devils must win at home in the second-leg.

I feel like it’s mismanagement from Ole at this point to continuously chuck Lingard into the spot light to open the door for abuse from fans. He should never be playing 90 mins for us. He’s so bad. It’s genuinely painful to watch. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) February 20, 2020

If Bruno is worth £50 million we should get £3.50 for Lingard & Pereira. — United Religion (@Unitedology) February 20, 2020

Bruno Fernandes did more in 10 minutes than Lingard and Pereira did in the entire match. The difference in levels of ability are staggering! — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) February 20, 2020

Far too many players who should have a point to prove simply proving they’re not up to the job tonight. Dalot, Pereira and Lingard the worst culprits. This is why we’re doomed when we get a few injuries #FullTimeJay — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) February 20, 2020

Lingard & Pereira in the team is like playing with 9 men against 13. — United Religion (@Unitedology) February 20, 2020

Pereira and Lingard both had something to prove, not just because they’ve been in awful form all season long but also because of Bruno Fernandes’ arrival.

Both their positions are under threat and yet they played as though they had no concerns about the matter.

The out-of-form pair have been played in various positions this season in order to try and get something out of them but they’ve failed to impress.

With Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford absent, Manchester United desperately needed someone to rise to the occasion and it was a poor draw after the good win over Chelsea.