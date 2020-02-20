Manchester United fans angry over Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira performances
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans angry over Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira performances

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans were thoroughly displeased with Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard‘s performance vs Club Brugge in the Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rotated his men in an effort to rest them ahead of a crucial clash against Watford but unfortunately, the decision backfired.

United drew 1-1 in the round of 32 first-leg tie and barely got anything out of the match after a disappointing performance all round.

Pereira and Lingard were on in order to rest the likes of Fred and Bruno Fernandes but the latter two had to come on to help secure a win.

Unfortunately, despite the team playing better, they couldn’t do so and now the Red Devils must win at home in the second-leg.

Pereira and Lingard both had something to prove, not just because they’ve been in awful form all season long but also because of Bruno Fernandes’ arrival.

Both their positions are under threat and yet they played as though they had no concerns about the matter.

The out-of-form pair have been played in various positions this season in order to try and get something out of them but they’ve failed to impress.

With Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford absent, Manchester United desperately needed someone to rise to the occasion and it was a poor draw after the good win over Chelsea.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus