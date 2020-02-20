Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford news sparks new injury crisis

Manchester United’s injury crisis struck a double blow yesterday as bad news emerged about two strikers.

First, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters that it was ‘touch and go’ as to whether Marcus Rashford would play again for the Red Devils this season after admitting that the player’s back injury was more severe than was first thought.

At the Club Brugge pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said ‘I would hope he’s playing this season but it’ll just be touch and go towards the end.’

‘Hopefully we can get through this tournament and prolong the season. It takes time. I’m not a doctor but obviously I was hoping he would recover quicker. It actually looks like he’s going to be out so another few months definitely.’

‘It was maybe more severe, that fracture, than what we hoped and expected because he felt fine the few days before that.’

‘It’s important we won’t rush him. And we won’t do that.’

Worse was to come for United fans yesterday when it emerged that Mason Greenwood had been absent from training and did not get on the plane for tonight’s vital Europa League clash in Belgium.

Greenwood was an unused substitute in Monday night’s 2-0 win against Chelsea, suggesting that he might have been carrying a knock.

Premierinjuries.com reports that Greenwood has indeed suffered a knock and is currently being assessed, but the manager did not comment on the nature of the injury.

The 18-year-old’s absence leaves the Red Devils painfully short of attacking options, with only Anthony Martial and loanee Odion Ighalo the recognised strikers left in the squad.

Daniel James was employed as a makeshift striker against Chelsea but did not fare well in the role, managing only 22 touches and not registering a single shot on goal.

Any sort of ongoing problem for Greenwood will come as a serious blow for United as they try to mount an assault on the coveted Champions League places and to qualify for the competition by winning the Europa League.

The full travellig squad for tonight’s game is: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Nathan Bishop; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams; Nemanja Matic, Fred, Andreas Pereira, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard; Daniel James, Odion Ighalo and Anthony Martial.

