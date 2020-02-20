Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers blow on Eric Bailly’s fitness

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has delivered some upsetting news in regards to Eric Bailly’s fitness.

The talented Ivorian recently returned from injury to feature superbly vs Chelsea, helping his side keep a clean-sheet in a 2-0 win.

United would then go on to lock horns with Club Brugge in the round of 32 first-leg tie in the Europa League.

Bailly didn’t play but it was initially believed Solskjaer was protecting his player ahead of a crucial clash vs Watford.

Instead, the legendary Norwegian revealed the former Villareal man suffered a knock vs the Blues, putting his position to star vs the London club under threat.

Solskjær: "Eric [Bailly] got a knock against Chelsea so he wasn't able to play today." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 20, 2020

If Bailly was deemed not fit to start vs Club Brugge then it begs the questions why he travelled at all and why he was even put on the bench.

Perhaps it was due to a lack of options but it certainly would’ve been wiser to leave him out entirely, especially due to his injury record.

Bailly was impressive vs Chelsea and Manchester United probably could’ve done with his presence vs Brugge as the tie ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw.

Either way, now Solskjaer is lacking in defenders unless Axel Tuanzebe is ready to play some role vs Watford.