Player ratings: Club Brugge 1-1 Man United – Lacklustre performance

Sergio Romero 6 – Was stranded for the goal but shouldn’t have been put in that position.

Diogo Dalot 5 – An uninspiring performance from the Portuguese.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Another error-ridden performance, passing was abysmal. Lindelof is supposed to be a ball playing defender but where is the evidence?

Harry Maguire 7 – A solid performance.

Luke Shaw 7 – Caught out of position a few times but wasn’t United’s worst defender.

Brandon Williams 4 – It really isn’t working for him at wing back. Looks tired and lacking in confidence.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Workmanlike at best, invisible at worst.

Andreas Pereira 4 – Another dreadful performance from the Brazilian.

Juan Mata 7 – Not a lot worked for Mata today but he was the hardest working player in a red shirt.

Jesse Lingard 4 – For it to be your 200th appearance, don’t you have to turn up?

Anthony Martial 9 – A beautifully taken goal, hit the post with a cracker and by far the Frenchman’s best performance in a long while.

Substitutes

Odion Ighalo 6 – Was not able to affect the course of the game.

Fred 6 – Did OK in the time he had available.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Should have been given longer as he was a breath of fresh air.