Player ratings: Club Brugge 1-1 Man United – Lacklustre performance

Sergio Romero 6 – Was stranded for the goal but shouldn’t have been put in that position.
Diogo Dalot 5 – An uninspiring performance from the Portuguese.
Victor Lindelof 5 – Another error-ridden performance, passing was abysmal. Lindelof is supposed to be a ball playing defender but where is the evidence?
Harry Maguire 7 – A solid performance.
Luke Shaw 7 – Caught out of position a few times but wasn’t United’s worst defender.
Brandon Williams 4 – It really isn’t working for him at wing back. Looks tired and lacking in confidence.
Nemanja Matic 6 – Workmanlike at best, invisible at worst.
Andreas Pereira 4 – Another dreadful performance from the Brazilian.
Juan Mata 7 – Not a lot worked for Mata today but he was the hardest working player in a red shirt.
Jesse Lingard 4 – For it to be your 200th appearance, don’t you have to turn up?
Anthony Martial 9 – A beautifully taken goal, hit the post with a cracker and by far the Frenchman’s best performance in a long while.
Substitutes
Odion Ighalo 6 – Was not able to affect the course of the game.
Fred 6 – Did OK in the time he had available.
Bruno Fernandes 7 – Should have been given longer as he was a breath of fresh air.