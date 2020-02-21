Harry Gregg, Man United legend’s funeral: photo gallery

Club legend and Munich air disaster hero Harry Gregg’s funeral took place in Coleraine, Northern Ireland this afternoon.

Hundreds of people braved the elements to line the streets of the town to pay their last respects to a great footballer and an even greater man.

Sir Alex Ferguson, Bobby Charlon and Denis Law were among the mourners.

DUP leader Arlene Foster, former United players and Northern Ireland internationals Sammy McIlroy and Keith Gillespie and David Healy, Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer, were also present, along with former Olympic pentathlete Dame Mary Peters.

Gregg is survived by his wife of 54 years Carolyn, their daughters Linda, Julie, Jane, and Suzanne and son John-Henry.

—0—

