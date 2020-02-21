Manager expects Scott McTominay to be in Sunday’s squad
Manager expects Scott McTominay to be in Sunday’s squad

Manchester United have been handed a major fitness boost for their upcoming Premier League game against Watford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveled that Scott McTominay is in contention to play his first game this year.

Speaking at a press conference after the Club Brugge game, Solskjaer said ‘I think he might be in the squad. He had a rest day today, so let’s see how he is tomorrow.’

McTominay sustained a knee injury in the Red Devils’ 4-1 Boxing day victory over Newcastle but has recovered ahead of schedule. His addition to the squad will give the manager precious options in midfield ahead of the crucial Premier League fixture.

‘He’s a physical specimen, he’s a leader. He never shirks a tackle and he brings everyone with him. He can sit with Nemanja and Fred, or he could be one of the runners in midfield’ the Norwegian said. ‘We don’t really have enough runs past the striker. He used to be a striker, Scott, so he’s used to being in the box.’

The 23-year-old had been in fine form before the injury, playing 23 times for the Reds and scoring three goals.

Fans are excited about the prospect of seeing McTominay play alongside new signing Bruno Fernandes, with most seeing Nemanja Matic as the one most likely to give way when the Scotsman is ready to start.

Matic has been in good form lately and is a more natural holding midfielder, but McTominay will bring an energy, drive and personality to the position that more than compensates for his lack of experience in the role.

The Serbian is likely to keep his place in the starting line-up on Sunday, though, as the younger player is eased back to match fitness with minutes from the bench.

