Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopeful of Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong contracts

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken out about the future of young stars Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong.

The young duo are both out of contract in June and have been talking to other clubs about a possible free transfer at that time.

Chong has been linked with a number of Italian clubs including Juventus and Inter Milan, with his agent having been in talks with Inter officials last week.

Gomes has also been linked with big name clubs including Barcelona, although there does not appear to have been as much movement in terms of solid talks.

The pair were left out of United’s travelling squad to Bruges yesterday and instead selected to play in an Under-19 friendly game against the same club’s youngsters.

But Solksjaer appeared to hold out an olive branch to the wantaway starlets in his post-match press conference.

‘We’re still in talks with them. Tahith scored [in the Under 19 game] and I’d rather he play a game than sit in the stands, so he’s just making sure he’s ready when he gets a chance’ the manager said when asked about the duo’s future.

‘He played really well against Wolverhampton in the FA Cup and I was very pleased with him.’

‘The boys have got great attitudes. They’re absolutely top-class boys and we’re doing what we can to keep them, because in a few years we can see them being very, very good players.’

A report in The Athletic claims that Chong is demanding £35,000 per week, with United only willing to offer around £25,000. Chong’s advisers have believed that Italian clubs would be willing to pay up to €50,000, but this is proving not to be the case. Inter have offered a reported £24,400 for the 20-year-old – much the same as the deal on the table at Old Trafford.

With agent fees also a stumbling block, Chong’s Italian negotiations are faltering. Coupled with the lack of solid activity from Gomes’ suitors, the Red Devils’ now have renewed hope of keeping both of the talented youngsters without having to increase the offers they put forward at the start of the season.

With all the recent publicity about whether some of the current squad is good enough to play for Man United, why not remind yourself of some of the worst flops to ever appear at the Theatre of Dreams by doing our quiz below?