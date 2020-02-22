Bruno Fernandes fired up after Manchester United move

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has explained just why he made the switch from Sporting Lisbon to Old Trafford this winter, insisting it was a dream come true.

The talented Portuguese has already shown his quality despite just arriving, with there hardly being any signs that he will need time to adjust.

United always needed Fernandes to hit the ground running and hopefully, he can keep up his performances of late.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men already look a different side when he is on the pitch in comparison to when he isn’t as evidenced by the clash vs Club Brugge.

The Red Devils will need Fernandes in fine form in their fixture vs Watford as they look to win another three points in the chase for a top-four spot.

Bruno Fernandes: "He [Cristiano Ronaldo] spent a good chunk of his early career here and enjoyed so much success. That's why it was a dream of mine to play for #mufc and I'm very pleased to be here because it's a childhood dream come true." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 22, 2020

Fernandes: "I think any player who joins #mufc wants to win everything; I want to win every competition that Manchester United compete in. I'm an ambitious player who wants success and I want to win every game in every competition we're in." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 22, 2020

Three points against Watford is particularly crucial given how Tottenham and Sheffield United dropped points this round of fixtures and a win would put United in fifth place, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Solskjaer certainly made the right choice to prioritise a playmaker in the winter transfer market but it could be argued it’s a transfer that should’ve been done last summer.

Fans identified back then that another signing or two would be needed after Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James came in but the board seemingly thought otherwise.

