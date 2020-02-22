Diogo Jota wanted by Man United this summer

Manchester United are planning a summer move for Wolves’ winger Diogo Jota, according to Calciomercato.com.

The 23-year-old joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid for £11.72 million in 2018 after a year-long loan at the club.

Whilst primarily a left winger, Jota has also played as a striker, number 10 and attacking central midfielder.

The Red Devils, who have also been linked with Wolves pair Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves, have reportedly been tracking Jota for some time and are poised to make a move in the summer to increase their attacking options. His recent performances have added renewed vigour into their plans to sign him, according to the report.

He has been in fine form this season, bagging 12 goals and providing 5 assists in all competitions.

Three of those goals came on Thursday in the Europa League as Wolves cruised to a 4-0 victory over Spanish side Espanyol. His performance earned him the Europa League Player of the Week award.

Having been an unused substitute six times, Jota finally made his debut for Portugal in November, coming off the bench in a 6-0 win against Lithuania.

The player is valued at £30 million but with Wolves riding high in the Premier League, the Red Devils will expect to pay considerably more to secure his services. He is contracted at Molyneux until 2022.

With all the recent publicity about whether some of the current squad is good enough to play for Man United, why not remind yourself of some of the worst flops to ever appear at the Theatre of Dreams by doing our quiz below?