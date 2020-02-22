Jurgen Klopp defends Manchester United amidst Erling Haaland criticism

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s has defended Manchester United in their failure to sign Erling Haaland, claiming even he couldn’t sign the Borussia Dortmund star.

The talented Norwegian was Europe’s most wanted youngster in the winter transfer window and it was, a little surprisingly, the German side who beat the competition to his signature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s connections with Haaland, having coached him at Molde before, saw United heavily linked with making a transfer.

However, it ended up proving to be not a major factor in the matter and instead Dortmund won the race.

Many have criticised the United board for failing to bring in Haaland, particularly since he’s done so well for Dortmund since joining, but Liverpool’s manager thinks it’s unwarranted.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Klopp said: “Everybody blames Man United for not getting him, but we wouldn’t have got him. We couldn’t have got him. It’s as easy as that.

“He wanted a top team, as soon as possible, with an open space… Borussia Dortmund. That’s timing.

“I hope you know how much I love and respect the people at Dortmund, but it’s not that they made a perfect approach and did this and that, it was more they were there, had the space, number nine… here we go, you are 19 years old, want to play Champions League, top end of Bundesliga, so go for it. Nobody else had a chance, I’m pretty sure, no matter what they say.”

It’s certainly true what Klopp is saying and that means the only difference between Manchester United and Dortmund is that the latter could offer Champions League football.

Either way, it’s believed Haaland doesn’t have a massive release clause in his contract so should he continue improving, there’s no real reason why Solskjaer shouldn’t go back in for him in the future.

United ended up bringing in Odion Ighalo on loan and there’s hope he will succeed but certainly, Haaland was the transfer to make happen.