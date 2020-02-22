Man United ready to welcome back six players from injury

Manchester United have had good news all round on the injury front as they prepare to face Watford in the Premier League tomorrow.

Mason Greenwood returned to training yesterday after recovering from an illness and is in contention for a starting berth.

Scott McTominay is also back after being ruled out since Boxing Day with a knee injury. He is expected to start on the bench.

Eric Bailly sustained a knock against Chelsea but made the bench against Club Brugge and also appears to be fit.

Axel Tuanzebe has resumed full training after sustaining an injury in the warm-up against Liverpool in October and may also be included in the squad.

Even the lesser spotted Paul Pogba was seen reporting to work at Carrington yesterday, although as rumours about his future persist, there has been no indication from the club that he is ready to re-join the matchday squad as yet.

Tim Fosu-Mensah is also close and told MUTV via The MEN that he expects to be back in action this month after recovering from a cruciate knee injury.

All these players returning to fitness gives manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer one of his strongest squads to pick from this season, with only Marcus Rashford and backup keeper Lee Grant still on the sidelines.

