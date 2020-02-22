Photo: Scott McTominay with Manchester United squad for Watford clash
Manchester United fans will be delighted to see Scott McTominay amongst the first-team squad ahead of the clash vs Watford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will be looking forward to maintaining good form in the league after beating Chelsea last weekend.

McTominay has been absent from the squad for quite some time now having suffered a bad injury but he’s managed to recover relatively quickly.

With Andreas Pereira starting in midfield mid-week to no effect and United drawing 1-1 with Club Brugge, the talented Scotsman is returning at the perfect time.

Nemanja Matic and Fred are the remaining fit options in midfield and for the first time in a while, Solskjaer’s got a selection headache.

As much as fans would love to see McTominay back in the starting XI, it would be harsh to drop either one of Matic or Fred as they’ve been in good form of late.

The Serb got a lot of heat earlier in the campaign due to his lacklustre performances but since stepping back into midfield after the academy product’s injury, he’s hardly put a foot wrong.

It may be better to slowly ease McTominay back into the first-team squad until either Matic or Fred’s form dips again.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

