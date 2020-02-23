Bruno Fernandes blows Watford away in stunning performance

Manchester United’s newest star Bruno Fernandes had fans on their feet with his performance vs Watford and the stats back him as to why.

The talented Portuguese has, so far, adapted really well to his new surroundings and it’s almost difficult to believe how quickly he’s done so.

Fernandes would’ve been forgiven for needing the rest of the season to adjust to a new country, new league and new teammates but instead, he’s gotten going extremely well.

A goal and an assist in the 3-0 win vs Watford only tells half the story as there were other aspects of his game that were equally impressive.

Although those statistics are revealed below, Fernandes’ intelligence on the pitch is one thing that can’t be quantified but was beautiful to watch.

Bruno Fernandes vs Watford: 84 touches 44 passes completed (72%) 7 ground duels won (100%) 5 recoveries 4 chances created — 1 big chance 3 dribbles completed (100%) 3 shots on goal 1 goal 1 assist Man of the match. Alpha. pic.twitter.com/zCJg3HFWdB — UtdArena. (@utdarena) February 23, 2020

Of course, it’s always a pleasure to see an attacking player get good defensive stats as well and it shows his willingness to cover for his teammates.

When Fernandes wasn’t signed in the summer it was briefed that this was due to his wasteful approach in possession and the around 70% pass completion rate does prove that it’s not as good as it should be.

However, it has more to do with how much of a risk-taker he is than being a terrible passer and it’s a role United specifically signed him for in the first place.

