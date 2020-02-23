James Garner’s wonder goal stakes claim for senior recall

James Garner’s superb form in the Academy may make him impossible for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ignore.

Playing out of position at centre back, Garner scored a wonder goal in the Under-19’s match against Club Brugge on Thursday in difficult conditions.

‘I picked it up and originally I was going to pass it to Chongy, but I just carried on up the pitch! I ended up taking it past two defenders and then just passed it into the corner’ said the 18-year-old.

‘The conditions were difficult and especially in the first half when I played at centre-back. All of the space was out wide and we wanted to get the switch on, but we couldn’t so we had to keep playing and playing. In the second half it was a bit easier, but the first half was difficult’ he said on the club’s website.

Garner has been one of the Under 23’s top performers this season, scoring 6 goals in 9 games from midfield. The Birkenhead-born player has also scored one and made one in two games in the EFL Trophy.

His first team opportunities have been limited this season but Garner has acquitted himself well in his three starts in the Europa League. He has also made three substitute appearances for the senior side including an eight minute Premier League debut against Norwich City in October.

The talented youngster is working hard to impress the manager and get more chances with the first team. ‘I am just going to keep ticking along, stay fit and when the chance does come, hopefully I can take it and I can show everyone what I can do’ he commented. And with the likes of Andreas Pereira struggling for form, at least a place on the bench for a run of games would be a welcome and well-deserved reward for his perseverance.

