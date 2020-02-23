Manchester United fans praise Burno Fernandes’ performance in crucial win
Manchester United fans were certainly pleased with Bruno Fernandes’ brilliant performance vs Watford as they continue to be impressed by their new signing.

The talented Portuguese only just arrived last month but his impact has been felt immediately with back to back wins in the Premier League.

Supporters have noticed the difference in United’s play when Fernandes is on the field and when he isn’t and it’s safe to say they would much rather his presence.

There were nervy moments vs Watford but the former Sporting Lisbon man was one of the main reasons for all three points remaining at Old Trafford.

The most impressive thing about Fernandes is his intelligence as he seemingly always knows where to be to make the biggest impact.

It’s no surprise Manchester United’s form is improving now that they have an actual playmaker further forwards as it’s an area that even fans recognised needed improvement.

The issue to deal with next is his lack of cover as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were nowhere near as impressive vs Club Brugge when Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira were playing.

United will need to rest Fernandes at certain points and still need good performances so the sooner there is cover the better.

