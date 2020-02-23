Manchester United fans praise Burno Fernandes’ performance in crucial win

Manchester United fans were certainly pleased with Bruno Fernandes’ brilliant performance vs Watford as they continue to be impressed by their new signing.

The talented Portuguese only just arrived last month but his impact has been felt immediately with back to back wins in the Premier League.

Supporters have noticed the difference in United’s play when Fernandes is on the field and when he isn’t and it’s safe to say they would much rather his presence.

There were nervy moments vs Watford but the former Sporting Lisbon man was one of the main reasons for all three points remaining at Old Trafford.

The most impressive thing about Fernandes is his intelligence as he seemingly always knows where to be to make the biggest impact.

Can’t believe how well Bruno Fernandes has adapted. Come in and made a difference straight away. Smooth operator. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 23, 2020

🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes is dropping a masterclass at Old Trafford against Watford today: • One goal • Assist to Martial • Assist to Greenwood The Portuguese midfielder is running the show at Old Trafford. — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 23, 2020

I can't believe we went from Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira to Bruno Fernandes. The upgrade in quality is insane. He's running the show at Old Trafford, what a signing. 🔥 — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) February 23, 2020

If we’d have paid up for Bruno in the summer imagine how differently some of those games against the non top 6 would have gone. We could be 10+ points better off. — United Religion (@Unitedology) February 23, 2020

I hope Lingard & Periera are enjoying watching the game at home because that’s where they’re staying, Bruno’s been here less than a month and he’s set a standard that they just can’t ever reach unfortunately — Don Martial (@Unitedevil1) February 23, 2020

The connection Bruno Fernandes has with the fans already is insane. Whole stadium chanting his name. He’s our Portuguese magnifico🇵🇹 #mufc pic.twitter.com/OZ8CiHMn1Q — Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) February 23, 2020

It’s no surprise Manchester United’s form is improving now that they have an actual playmaker further forwards as it’s an area that even fans recognised needed improvement.

The issue to deal with next is his lack of cover as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were nowhere near as impressive vs Club Brugge when Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira were playing.

United will need to rest Fernandes at certain points and still need good performances so the sooner there is cover the better.

