Mason Greenwood on fire as Man United cruise past Watford

Whilst Bruno Fernandes’ world class performance will grab most of the headlines from Manchester United’s 3-0 win against Watford, Mason Greenwood’s contribution should not go unnoticed.

The 18-year-old was on fire, scoring a magnificent goal to take his tally to 11 for the season.

But it was his all-round performance that caught the eye. Greenwood registered all three of his shots on target, created three chances, completed four out of five long passes and won three out of three tackles.

The youngster also made nine recoveries and won seven out of nine ground duels.

Mason Greenwood vs Watford: 42 touches 18/23 passes completed (78%) 9 recoveries 7/9 ground duels won (78%) 4/5 long passes completed (80%) 3/3 dribbles completed (100%) 3/3 shots on target (100%) 3/3 tackles won (100%) 3 chances created 1 goal 18-years old…wow! pic.twitter.com/yuHegzCUSA — UtdArena. (@utdarena) February 23, 2020

The fact that Manchester United have such an incredible talent coming through is as exciting as the fact that they now have an obviously world class talent in Fernandes in the side.

It has been a difficult season for so many reasons and while nobody is suggesting that every problem is resolved, on days like today you get a glimpse of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to build at Old Trafford – and that could be something very special indeed.

