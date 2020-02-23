Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pays Bruno Fernandes the ultimate compliment

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has wasted no time in praising his new signing Bruno Fernandes.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has been in fine form since arriving in Old Trafford last month and fans have taken to him quickly as well.

Bruno has surprisingly not needed any time to adjust to his new surroundings though it is still early days.

His form could potentially drop off as the intensity of the league catches up to him but the hope is that won’t happen.

Although Bruno has just arrived, he has already proven to be crucial to United as their need for a top playmaker has finally been filled.

Solskjaer on Bruno Fernandes: "Mix between Scholes and Veron." #mufc — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 23, 2020

Comparing Bruno to Paul Scholes is as good a compliment as he could ever get, particularly in such a short space of time.

Solskjaer’s statement though does make sense as the Portuguese talent is a playmaker but wins his tackles well too.

Always willing to track back, it helps that Bruno has a good engine on him and can cover great ground.

By far though, the best thing about the attacking-midfielder is his intelligence, his ability to read the game and know just exactly where he’s needed most.

Bruno can also still improve further which is what makes him such a brilliant signing as well.

With all the recent publicity about whether some of the current squad is good enough to play for Man United, why not remind yourself of some of the worst flops to ever appear at the Theatre of Dreams by doing our quiz below?